The No. 8 seed Florida Gators (16-15, 9-9 SEC) play in the SEC Tournament against the No. 9 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-11, 8-10 SEC) on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 1:00 PM.

Mississippi State vs. Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Mississippi State Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Gators' opponents have knocked down.

Mississippi State has a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 36th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators rank 165th.

The Bulldogs put up 66.4 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 68.6 the Gators allow.

Mississippi State has a 12-1 record when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Mississippi State has fared better when playing at home this season, scoring 69.6 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game in away games.

The Bulldogs surrender 59.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 65 in away games.

In home games, Mississippi State is sinking 1.2 more threes per game (5.5) than on the road (4.3). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (26.7%) compared to in road games (24.3%).

