Jackson State vs. Grambling Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SWAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest at Bartow Arena has the Jackson State Lady Tigers (20-8) taking on the Grambling Lady Tigers (10-19) at 6:30 PM ET (on March 8). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 71-53 victory as our model heavily favors Jackson State.
The Jackson State Lady Tigers took care of business in their most recent game 84-65 against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.
Jackson State vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Jackson State vs. Grambling Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jackson State 71, Grambling 53
Jackson State Schedule Analysis
- On November 15, the Jackson State Lady Tigers registered their best win of the season, a 69-63 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a top 100 team (No. 81), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Jackson State is 16-1 (.941%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.
Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-63 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 81) on November 15
- 60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 140) on December 23
- 70-41 over Louisiana (No. 196) on November 16
- 64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 226) on January 30
- 56-42 on the road over UAPB (No. 260) on March 2
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Jackson State Performance Insights
- The Jackson State Lady Tigers' +289 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.4 points per game (98th in college basketball) while giving up 59.1 per contest (56th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Jackson State is averaging 74.7 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (69.4 points per game) is 5.3 PPG lower.
- The Jackson State Lady Tigers post 75.9 points per game at home, compared to 64.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 11 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Jackson State is giving up 53.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 63.8.
- In their last 10 games, the Jackson State Lady Tigers have been racking up 75.9 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 69.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.