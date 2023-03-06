Two clubs on runs will collide when the Dallas Stars (three straight victories) host the Calgary Flames (five straight losses) on Monday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Stars game against the Flames can be seen on ESPN+, SNF, and BSSW, so tune in to take in the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNF, and BSSW

ESPN+, SNF, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Stars vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/14/2023 Stars Flames 6-5 CGY

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 163 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 208 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 63 37 42 79 48 47 0% Roope Hintz 55 29 29 58 29 19 52.2% Joe Pavelski 63 15 40 55 38 26 52.7% Jamie Benn 63 25 30 55 31 38 59.9% Max Domi 61 18 31 49 44 48 53.5%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames concede 3.1 goals per game (193 in total), 14th in the league.

The Flames' 193 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Flames are 2-5-3 (45.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Flames have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 25 goals during that time.

Flames Key Players