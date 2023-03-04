Saturday's contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (11-16) and Alcorn State Lady Braves (12-16) going head to head at H.O. Clemmons Arena has a projected final score of 68-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UAPB, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Lady Braves took care of business in their most recent matchup 69-58 against Mississippi Valley State on Thursday.

Alcorn State vs. UAPB Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Alcorn State vs. UAPB Score Prediction

  • Prediction: UAPB 68, Alcorn State 62

Alcorn State Schedule Analysis

  • The Lady Braves captured their signature win of the season on January 30, when they defeated the Grambling Lady Tigers, who rank No. 275 in our computer rankings, 58-52.

Alcorn State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 58-49 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 279) on January 23
  • 65-56 at home over New Orleans (No. 309) on November 22
  • 45-41 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 317) on December 6
  • 73-67 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 329) on February 13
  • 72-60 at home over Florida A&M (No. 329) on January 21

Alcorn State Performance Insights

  • The Lady Braves' -59 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 64 points per game (202nd in college basketball) while giving up 66.1 per outing (229th in college basketball).
  • Alcorn State scores more in conference action (66.1 points per game) than overall (64).
  • In 2022-23 the Lady Braves are scoring 12.4 more points per game at home (70.7) than on the road (58.3).
  • Alcorn State is giving up fewer points at home (62.2 per game) than away (69.6).
  • The Lady Braves have played better offensively in their past 10 games, putting up 66.6 points per contest, 2.6 more than their season average of 64.

