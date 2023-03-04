The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-20, 6-11 SWAC) will host the Alcorn State Braves (17-12, 14-3 SWAC) after losing three home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Alcorn State vs. UAPB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alcorn State vs. UAPB Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Alcorn State vs. UAPB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alcorn State Moneyline UAPB Moneyline
BetMGM Alcorn State (-2.5) 142.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Alcorn State (-2.5) 143 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Alcorn State (-2) 143.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Alcorn State (-1.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Alcorn State vs. UAPB Betting Trends

  • Alcorn State has covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Braves games have hit the over 16 out of 29 times this season.
  • UAPB has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.
  • So far this year, 10 out of the Golden Lions' 24 games with an over/under have hit the over.

