Friday's game between the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (20-9) and Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-18) matching up at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Miss, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on March 3.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Lady Eagles secured a 69-64 victory against Louisiana.

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 70, Arkansas State 62

Southern Miss Schedule Analysis

The Lady Eagles' signature win this season came in a 56-50 victory on December 17 against the Long Beach State Beach, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in our computer rankings.

Southern Miss has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (12).

Southern Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

50-45 over UC Irvine (No. 99) on December 16

77-75 on the road over Troy (No. 125) on December 29

88-79 at home over Troy (No. 125) on February 22

56-48 at home over Lamar (No. 184) on November 26

69-64 on the road over Louisiana (No. 196) on February 24

Southern Miss Performance Insights