Mississippi Valley State vs. Alcorn State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Alcorn State Lady Braves (11-16) against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-25) at Harrison HPER Complex should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-60 in favor of Alcorn State, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Delta Devilettes lost their last outing 95-60 against UAPB on Saturday.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Mississippi Valley State vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alcorn State 71, Mississippi Valley State 60
Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis
- The Delta Devilettes notched their best win of the season on December 14, when they took down the New Orleans Privateers, who rank No. 305 in our computer rankings, 67-63.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Mississippi Valley State is 2-17 (.105%) -- the fourth-most defeats.
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights
- The Delta Devilettes have been outscored by 23.5 points per game (scoring 54.8 points per game to rank 341st in college basketball while allowing 78.3 per contest to rank 359th in college basketball) and have a -635 scoring differential overall.
- In conference action, Mississippi Valley State averages more points per contest (55.6) than its overall average (54.8).
- Offensively, the Delta Devilettes have played better at home this year, posting 56.1 points per game, compared to 53.3 per game in road games.
- Defensively, Mississippi Valley State has been better in home games this season, giving up 77.8 points per game, compared to 77.9 in road games.
- The Delta Devilettes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 52.7 points a contest compared to the 54.8 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.