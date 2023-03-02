How to Watch the Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-9) look to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Texas A&M Aggies (8-19) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.
Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies score just 2.4 fewer points per game (56) than the Bulldogs allow (58.4).
- Texas A&M is 6-13 when allowing fewer than 71.5 points.
- When it scores more than 58.4 points, Texas A&M is 6-4.
- The Bulldogs average 71.5 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 63.1 the Aggies allow.
- Mississippi State is 18-2 when scoring more than 63.1 points.
- Mississippi State's record is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 56 points.
- The Bulldogs are making 39.3% of their shots from the field, 4.1% lower than the Aggies allow to opponents (43.4%).
- The Aggies shoot 32.5% from the field, 8.4% lower than the Bulldogs concede.
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|Alabama
|W 60-45
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|Arkansas
|W 87-73
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|@ LSU
|L 74-59
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/2/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
