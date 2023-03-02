The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-19, 6-10 SWAC) will attempt to turn around a seven-game losing skid when hosting the Jackson State Tigers (11-18, 10-6 SWAC) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on HBCUGo.

Jackson State vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: HBCUGo

Jackson State vs. UAPB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Jackson State vs. UAPB Betting Trends

Jackson State has covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

The Tigers are 10-8 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

UAPB has compiled a 12-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Golden Lions games have hit the over 10 out of 23 times this season.

