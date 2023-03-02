Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Alcorn State Lady Braves (11-16) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-25) at Harrison HPER Complex should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-60, with heavily favored Alcorn State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Lady Braves head into this game after a 72-66 victory over Texas Southern on Monday.
Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alcorn State 71, Mississippi Valley State 60
Alcorn State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Braves' best victory this season came against the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 270) in our computer rankings. The Lady Braves took home the 58-49 win at home on January 23.
Alcorn State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-52 on the road over Grambling (No. 275) on January 30
- 65-56 at home over New Orleans (No. 305) on November 22
- 45-41 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 320) on December 6
- 72-60 at home over Florida A&M (No. 333) on January 21
- 73-67 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 333) on February 13
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Alcorn State Performance Insights
- The Lady Braves have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (posting 63.9 points per game, 207th in college basketball, while allowing 66.4 per outing, 237th in college basketball) and have a -70 scoring differential.
- In conference action, Alcorn State is scoring more points (65.9 per game) than it is overall (63.9) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Braves are scoring 13.2 more points per game at home (70.7) than on the road (57.5).
- At home Alcorn State is giving up 62.2 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than it is on the road (70.4).
- While the Lady Braves are putting up 63.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, tallying 65.5 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.