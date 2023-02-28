Tuesday's 9:00 PM ET matchup between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-10, 7-9 SEC) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-19, 3-13 SEC) at Humphrey Coliseum features the Bulldogs' Cameron Matthews as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on SECN.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Tuesday, February 28

Tuesday, February 28 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi TV: SECN | Watch live on FuboTV

Mississippi State's Last Game

Mississippi State won its most recent game versus Texas A&M, 69-62, on Saturday. Tolu Smith was its high scorer with 17 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tolu Smith 17 6 1 2 0 0 Shakeel Moore 14 4 2 1 1 2 Cameron Matthews 11 5 4 2 0 0

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Smith is tops on the Bulldogs with 15 points per game and 8.3 rebounds, while also putting up 1.8 assists.

Matthews is posting 7.6 points, 2.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

D.J. Jeffries posts 8.9 points, 6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Shakeel Moore is averaging 9.3 points, 2.2 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Dashawn Davis is tops on the Bulldogs at 3.4 assists per contest, while also posting 2 rebounds and 8.5 points.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)