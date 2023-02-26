Ole Miss vs. Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-8) versus the Ole Miss Rebels (21-7) at Foster Auditorium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-63 in favor of Alabama. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Rebels took care of business in their most recent matchup 72-64 against Missouri on Thursday.
Ole Miss vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Ole Miss vs. Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama 65, Ole Miss 64
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- On January 12, the Rebels registered their best win of the season, a 66-58 victory over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 43), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Rebels are 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.
- Based on the RPI, the Crimson Tide have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 1
- 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 26
- 76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 47) on January 29
- 72-64 at home over Missouri (No. 62) on February 23
- 79-47 at home over Auburn (No. 83) on December 29
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game, with a +397 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.1 points per game (90th in college basketball) and allow 55.9 per outing (21st in college basketball).
- In SEC games, Ole Miss has averaged 3 fewer points (67.1) than overall (70.1) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Rebels score 74.6 points per game. Away, they score 63.9.
- In 2022-23 Ole Miss is allowing 6.1 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than away (59.4).
- Over their last 10 games, the Rebels are scoring 67.0 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than their season average (70.1).
