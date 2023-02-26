Sunday's game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Lady Tigers (26-1) matching up with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-8) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 26). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-62 win as our model heavily favors LSU.

The Bulldogs took care of business in their last outing 87-73 against Arkansas on Thursday.

Mississippi State vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 74, Mississippi State 62

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on February 6, the Bulldogs beat the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, a top 50 team (No. 16) in our computer rankings, by a score of 91-90.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (eight).

Mississippi State has five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 33) on February 19

87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 23

72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 83) on January 19

71-66 at home over Colorado State (No. 85) on November 20

73-56 on the road over Florida (No. 102) on February 9

Mississippi State Performance Insights