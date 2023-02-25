Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Alcorn State Lady Braves (10-15) against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (13-13) at Davey Whitney Complex should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-63 in favor of Alcorn State. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Lady Braves fell in their last matchup 81-49 against Jackson State on Saturday.
Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Davey Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi
Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alcorn State 65, Prairie View A&M 64
Alcorn State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Braves' signature win this season came in a 58-49 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats on January 23.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Alcorn State is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most losses.
Alcorn State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-52 on the road over Grambling (No. 289) on January 30
- 45-41 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 314) on December 6
- 65-56 at home over New Orleans (No. 318) on November 22
- 72-60 at home over Florida A&M (No. 330) on January 21
- 73-67 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 330) on February 13
Alcorn State Performance Insights
- The Lady Braves are being outscored by 2.6 points per game with a -66 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.6 points per game (238th in college basketball) and give up 65.2 per outing (209th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Alcorn State is averaging 63.9 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (62.6 points per game) is 1.3 PPG lower.
- Offensively the Lady Braves have performed better at home this year, scoring 69.0 points per game, compared to 57.5 per game on the road.
- Alcorn State surrenders 58.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 70.4 in away games.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Braves have been putting up 62.2 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 62.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
