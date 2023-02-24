Friday's game at Cajundome has the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (16-13) going head to head against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (19-9) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 61-59 victory for Louisiana, so expect a competitive matchup.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Lady Eagles secured an 88-79 win over Troy.

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 61, Southern Miss 59

Southern Miss Schedule Analysis

The Lady Eagles captured their signature win of the season on December 17 by registering a 56-50 victory over the Long Beach State Beach, the No. 96-ranked team in our computer rankings.

According to the RPI, the Ragin' Cajuns have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Southern Miss has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (13).

Southern Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

50-45 over UC Irvine (No. 101) on December 16

77-75 on the road over Troy (No. 111) on December 29

88-79 at home over Troy (No. 111) on February 22

44-43 at home over Louisiana (No. 173) on January 5

56-48 at home over Lamar (No. 181) on November 26

Southern Miss Performance Insights