Pelicans vs. Raptors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 23
The New Orleans Pelicans (30-29), on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, face the Toronto Raptors (28-31). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSNO.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Raptors vs. Pelicans matchup.
Pelicans vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSNO
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Pelicans vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Raptors Moneyline
|Pelicans Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Raptors (-5)
|225.5
|-205
|+175
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Raptors (-5.5)
|225.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Raptors (-5)
|225
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Raptors (-4.5)
|226.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Pelicans vs. Raptors Betting Trends
- The Raptors have a +51 scoring differential, putting up 113.3 points per game (19th in the league) and giving up 112.5 (11th in the NBA).
- The Pelicans are outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game, with a +83 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.9 points per game (11th in NBA) and give up 113.5 per contest (16th in league).
- These teams score 228.2 points per game combined, 2.7 more than this game's total.
- These teams allow 226 points per game combined, 0.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- Toronto has compiled a 28-30-1 record against the spread this season.
- New Orleans has won 28 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 31 times.
Pelicans Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Brandon Ingram
|24.5
|-105
|22.4
|CJ McCollum
|20.5
|-115
|21.1
|Trey Murphy III
|11.5
|-125
|12.9
Want to place a bet on a player prop for CJ McCollum or another Pelicans player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Pelicans and Raptors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+6000
|+2500
|-175
|Raptors
|+20000
|+7000
|+165
Looking to place a futures bet on the Pelicans? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.