How to Watch the Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8) aim to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-10) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison
- The Razorbacks' 72.6 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 57.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- When Arkansas gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 15-4.
- When it scores more than 57.3 points, Arkansas is 18-7.
- The Bulldogs record 71.4 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 64.9 the Razorbacks allow.
- Mississippi State has a 17-2 record when scoring more than 64.9 points.
- Mississippi State has a 17-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.6 points.
- The Bulldogs are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Razorbacks allow to opponents (38.2%).
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 70-62
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 75-62
|Mizzou Arena
|2/19/2023
|Alabama
|W 60-45
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
