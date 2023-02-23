Thursday's game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8) and Arkansas Razorbacks (19-10) squaring off at Humphrey Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Mississippi State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 60-45 win against Alabama in their most recent game on Sunday.

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 68, Arkansas 64

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs beat the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, the No. 16 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 91-90 on February 6, it was their season's best victory.

The Bulldogs have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 45th-most in the country. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 39th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Mississippi State is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bulldogs are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 29) on February 19

72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 83) on January 19

71-66 at home over Colorado State (No. 86) on November 20

73-56 on the road over Florida (No. 109) on February 9

77-76 at home over Kentucky (No. 110) on January 22

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Mississippi State Performance Insights