Wednesday's contest that pits the Troy Trojans (17-10) against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (18-9) at Reed Green Coliseum is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-70 in favor of Troy. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

In their last time out, the Lady Eagles won on Saturday 84-82 over UL Monroe.

Southern Miss vs. Troy Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Southern Miss vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 72, Southern Miss 70

Southern Miss Schedule Analysis

The Lady Eagles captured their best win of the season on December 17 by registering a 56-50 victory over the Long Beach State Beach, the No. 97-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Southern Miss is 13-2 (.867%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

Southern Miss 2022-23 Best Wins

50-45 over UC Irvine (No. 103) on December 16

77-75 on the road over Troy (No. 109) on December 29

44-43 at home over Louisiana (No. 169) on January 5

56-48 at home over Lamar (No. 180) on November 26

80-68 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 219) on February 11

Southern Miss Performance Insights