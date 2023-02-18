Stars vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars (30-14-11) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (17-34-4) at home on Saturday, February 18 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSOH.
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSOH
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-265)
|Blue Jackets (+225)
|6
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 36 times this season, and have gone 23-13 in those games.
- Dallas has won all five games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -265 or shorter.
- The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 72.6% in this game.
- Dallas' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 24 times.
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|181 (11th)
|Goals
|139 (30th)
|140 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|207 (30th)
|39 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|24 (32nd)
|29 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (23rd)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 games.
- The average amount of goals in the Stars' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 2.3 lower than their season-long average.
- The Stars' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 181 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Stars are ranked second in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 140 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +41.
