Saturday's game between the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (1-23) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-22) squaring off at Health & PE Arena has a projected final score of 73-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas Southern, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Delta Devilettes are coming off of a 66-61 loss to Alabama State in their last outing on Monday.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Southern 73, Mississippi Valley State 64

Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis

The Delta Devilettes notched their best win of the season on December 14, when they beat the New Orleans Privateers, who rank No. 317 in our computer rankings, 67-63.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 72nd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Mississippi Valley State has 14 losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights