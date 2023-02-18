The Jackson State Lady Tigers (15-8) will try to build on a nine-game winning streak when they host the Alcorn State Lady Braves (10-14) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Williams Assembly Center.

Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi TV: CBS

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Scoring Comparison

The Lady Braves' 63.1 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 60.4 the Lady Tigers allow.

Alcorn State has a 10-6 record when giving up fewer than 68.1 points.

Alcorn State has put together a 7-4 record in games it scores more than 60.4 points.

The 68.1 points per game the Lady Tigers average are just 3.6 more points than the Lady Braves give up (64.5).

Jackson State is 11-1 when scoring more than 64.5 points.

Jackson State is 15-1 when it allows fewer than 63.1 points.

Jackson State Schedule