Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Jackson State Lady Tigers (15-8) and the Alcorn State Lady Braves (10-14) matching up at Williams Assembly Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-53 win for heavily favored Jackson State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on February 18.
The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 77-52 victory against Bethune-Cookman in their most recent outing on Monday.
Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jackson State 75, Alcorn State 53
Jackson State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers' signature victory of the season came against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a top 100 team (No. 70), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Tigers registered the 69-63 road win on November 15.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Jackson State is 12-1 (.923%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.
Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 150) on December 23
- 70-41 over Louisiana (No. 158) on November 16
- 64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 248) on January 30
- 77-52 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 253) on February 13
- 82-60 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 253) on January 21
Jackson State Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers have a +176 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 68.1 points per game to rank 132nd in college basketball and are giving up 60.4 per contest to rank 78th in college basketball.
- Jackson State is tallying 74.4 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 6.3 more points per game than its season average (68.1).
- Offensively the Lady Tigers have played better in home games this year, putting up 74.8 points per game, compared to 64.1 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, Jackson State is surrendering 54.5 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 65.2.
- On offense, the Lady Tigers have increased their output significantly over their last 10 games, scoring 75.5 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 68.1 they've put up over the course of this year.
