Saturday's contest features the Jackson State Lady Tigers (15-8) and the Alcorn State Lady Braves (10-14) matching up at Williams Assembly Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-53 win for heavily favored Jackson State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on February 18.

The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 77-52 victory against Bethune-Cookman in their most recent outing on Monday.

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 75, Alcorn State 53

Jackson State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' signature victory of the season came against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a top 100 team (No. 70), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Tigers registered the 69-63 road win on November 15.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Jackson State is 12-1 (.923%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins

60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 150) on December 23

70-41 over Louisiana (No. 158) on November 16

64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 248) on January 30

77-52 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 253) on February 13

82-60 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 253) on January 21

Jackson State Performance Insights