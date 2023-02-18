The Jackson State Lady Tigers (15-8) look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Alcorn State Lady Braves (10-14) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.

Alcorn State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi TV: CBS

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Scoring Comparison

The Lady Braves score an average of 63.1 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 60.4 the Lady Tigers give up to opponents.

Alcorn State has a 10-6 record when giving up fewer than 68.1 points.

When it scores more than 60.4 points, Alcorn State is 7-4.

The Lady Tigers average only 3.6 more points per game (68.1) than the Lady Braves allow (64.5).

When Jackson State totals more than 64.5 points, it is 11-1.

Jackson State has a 15-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.1 points.

Alcorn State Schedule