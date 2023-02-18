Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Jackson State Lady Tigers (15-8) and Alcorn State Lady Braves (10-14) squaring off at Williams Assembly Center has a projected final score of 75-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Jackson State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 1:30 PM ET on February 18.
The Lady Braves won their last game 73-67 against Florida A&M on Monday.
Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi
Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jackson State 75, Alcorn State 53
Alcorn State Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Lady Braves took down the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats at home on January 23 by a score of 58-49.
- Alcorn State has seven losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.
Alcorn State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-52 on the road over Grambling (No. 287) on January 30
- 45-41 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 292) on December 6
- 65-56 at home over New Orleans (No. 317) on November 22
- 72-60 at home over Florida A&M (No. 327) on January 21
- 73-67 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 327) on February 13
Alcorn State Performance Insights
- The Lady Braves put up 63.1 points per game (221st in college basketball) while allowing 64.5 per contest (187th in college basketball). They have a -34 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.4 points per game.
- Alcorn State has averaged 1.9 more points in SWAC action (65) than overall (63.1).
- At home, the Lady Braves average 69 points per game. Away, they average 58.2.
- At home Alcorn State is conceding 58.5 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than it is away (69.6).
- The Lady Braves are posting 64.9 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 1.8 more than their average for the season (63.1).
