How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Jackson State on TV or Live Stream - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jackson State Tigers (9-17, 8-5 SWAC) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Alcorn State Braves (14-11, 11-2 SWAC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The Braves have won five games in a row.
Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi
- TV: CBS
Alcorn State Stats Insights
- The Braves are shooting 39.9% from the field, 6.6% lower than the 46.5% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Alcorn State has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Braves rank 18th.
- The Braves score an average of 67.3 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 75.7 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- Alcorn State has a 9-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.2 points.
Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Alcorn State averages 75.9 points per game. On the road, it averages 63.9.
- At home, the Braves allow 67.3 points per game. On the road, they allow 72.9.
- Alcorn State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (4.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than on the road (25.4%).
Alcorn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/6/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 81-70
|Davey Whitney Complex
|2/11/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|W 76-74
|Moore Gymnasium
|2/13/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|W 67-64
|Al Lawson Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Jackson State
|-
|Williams Assembly Center
|2/25/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Davey Whitney Complex
|2/27/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Davey Whitney Complex
