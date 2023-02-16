The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (23-4, 12-2 Sun Belt) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning run at the South Alabama Jaguars (13-14, 6-8 Sun Belt) on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET.

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Southern Miss Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 46.5% from the field, 4% higher than the 42.5% the Jaguars' opponents have shot this season.

Southern Miss is 17-2 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars sit at 335th.

The Golden Eagles' 75.7 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 66 the Jaguars allow.

When Southern Miss gives up fewer than 70 points, it is 17-0.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison

At home Southern Miss is scoring 79 points per game, seven more than it is averaging away (72).

The Golden Eagles give up 61.5 points per game at home, and 69.1 on the road.

Southern Miss knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (7.2). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than away (31.5%).

Southern Miss Schedule