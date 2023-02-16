How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The LSU Lady Tigers (23-1) will be looking to continue a 15-game home winning streak when taking on the Ole Miss Rebels (20-5) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Ole Miss vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels score 15.2 more points per game (70.9) than the Lady Tigers allow (55.7).
- Ole Miss is 20-5 when allowing fewer than 85.8 points.
- When it scores more than 55.7 points, Ole Miss is 20-4.
- The Lady Tigers score 85.8 points per game, 31.1 more points than the 54.7 the Rebels give up.
- LSU is 23-1 when scoring more than 54.7 points.
- LSU has a 20-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.9 points.
- The Lady Tigers are making 47.7% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Rebels concede to opponents (41.9%).
- The Rebels make 38.3% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 65-51
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/5/2023
|Florida
|W 68-42
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/13/2023
|Kentucky
|W 74-52
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/16/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/19/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/23/2023
|Missouri
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.