The New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Ingram included, square off versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Ingram, in his most recent appearance, had 34 points in a 103-100 win over the Thunder.

If you'd like to place a bet on Ingram's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 22.3 22.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 4.5 Assists 5.5 5.0 5.9 PRA 36.5 32.3 33 PR 30.5 27.3 27.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 0.9



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Lakers

Ingram is responsible for attempting 7.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.0 per game.

Ingram is averaging 3.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Ingram's Pelicans average 103.1 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 105.6 possessions per contest.

The Lakers give up 118.4 points per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Lakers have given up 45.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have allowed 25.9 per game, 23rd in the NBA.

Conceding 12.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 32 35 5 4 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.