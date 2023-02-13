Monday's contest between the Alabama State Lady Hornets (11-12) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-21) at Harrison HPER Complex has a projected final score of 73-64 based on our computer prediction, with Alabama State taking home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 13.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Delta Devilettes suffered a 67-50 loss to Alabama A&M.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama State 73, Mississippi Valley State 64

Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis

When the Delta Devilettes defeated the New Orleans Privateers, who are ranked No. 330 in our computer rankings, on December 14 by a score of 67-63, it was their signature win of the year so far.

Mississippi Valley State has the most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (15).

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights