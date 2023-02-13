Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Alabama State Lady Hornets (11-12) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-21) at Harrison HPER Complex has a projected final score of 73-64 based on our computer prediction, with Alabama State taking home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 13.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Delta Devilettes suffered a 67-50 loss to Alabama A&M.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi
Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama State 73, Mississippi Valley State 64
Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis
- When the Delta Devilettes defeated the New Orleans Privateers, who are ranked No. 330 in our computer rankings, on December 14 by a score of 67-63, it was their signature win of the year so far.
- Mississippi Valley State has the most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (15).
Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights
- The Delta Devilettes have a -538 scoring differential, falling short by 23.4 points per game. They're putting up 55.3 points per game to rank 337th in college basketball and are giving up 78.7 per outing to rank 358th in college basketball.
- With 56.8 points per game in SWAC action, Mississippi Valley State is tallying 1.5 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (55.3 PPG).
- When playing at home, the Delta Devilettes are posting 0.3 more points per game (54.9) than they are in away games (54.6).
- Mississippi Valley State gives up 77 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 78.7 away from home.
- The Delta Devilettes have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 55.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.2 points more than the 55.3 they've scored this season.
