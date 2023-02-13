Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Jackson State Lady Tigers (14-8) and the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-12) at Moore Gymnasium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-56, with heavily favored Jackson State securing the victory. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on February 13.
The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 68-53 victory over Florida A&M in their most recent game on Saturday.
Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jackson State 80, Bethune-Cookman 56
Jackson State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers' signature victory of the season came against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a top 100 team (No. 91), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Tigers secured the 69-63 road win on November 15.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (seven).
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Jackson State is 11-1 (.917%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.
Jackson State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-41 over Louisiana (No. 128) on November 16
- 60-51 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 202) on December 23
- 64-57 on the road over Southern (No. 237) on January 30
- 88-53 at home over UAPB (No. 253) on February 6
- 63-35 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on January 9
Jackson State Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +151 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.7 points per game (136th in college basketball) and give up 60.8 per contest (89th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Jackson State has put up 74.2 points per game in SWAC action, and 67.7 overall.
- At home, the Lady Tigers average 74.8 points per game. On the road, they average 63.2.
- Jackson State allows 54.5 points per game at home, and 66.2 away.
- In their past 10 games, the Lady Tigers are averaging 74.1 points per game, 6.4 more than their season average (67.7).
