The Texas A&M Aggies (6-15) hope to stop an eight-game road losing streak at the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-7) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

The Aggies' 54.5 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 56.9 the Bulldogs allow.

When Texas A&M gives up fewer than 72.3 points, it is 5-11.

When it scores more than 56.9 points, Texas A&M is 6-3.

The Bulldogs record 72.3 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 61.6 the Aggies allow.

Mississippi State is 16-4 when scoring more than 61.6 points.

Mississippi State's record is 11-0 when it allows fewer than 54.5 points.

The Bulldogs are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, 6.4% lower than the Aggies concede to opponents (43.7%).

The Aggies' 27.6 shooting percentage is 13.3 lower than the Bulldogs have given up.

Mississippi State Schedule