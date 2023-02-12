Sunday's contest between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-7) and the Texas A&M Aggies (6-15) at Humphrey Coliseum should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-68, with Mississippi State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 73-56 win against Florida in their last outing on Thursday.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, Texas A&M 68

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' best win of the season came against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, a top 50 team (No. 14), according to our computer rankings. The Bulldogs secured the 91-90 home win on February 6.

The Bulldogs have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 26th-most in the nation. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 12th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Mississippi State is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

77-76 at home over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 22

73-56 on the road over Florida (No. 49) on February 9

60-44 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 15

72-44 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on December 29

87-58 over New Mexico (No. 87) on December 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Mississippi State Performance Insights