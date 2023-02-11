Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (15-9) and Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (11-13) matching up at Reed Green Coliseum has a projected final score of 70-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Miss, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Lady Eagles are coming off of a 69-52 loss to Texas State in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Miss 70, Coastal Carolina 63
Southern Miss Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Eagles beat the Troy Trojans (No. 92-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 77-75 win on December 29 -- their signature victory of the season.
Southern Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-45 over UC Irvine (No. 109) on December 16
- 56-50 on the road over Long Beach State (No. 123) on December 17
- 44-43 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on January 5
- 75-68 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 19
- 68-59 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 226) on January 26
Southern Miss Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles' +79 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 61.5 points per game (248th in college basketball) while giving up 58.2 per outing (45th in college basketball).
- Southern Miss' offense has been worse in Sun Belt matchups this season, tallying 60.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 61.5 PPG.
- The Lady Eagles are posting 62.8 points per game this year at home, which is two more points than they're averaging away from home (60.8).
- Southern Miss allows 54.8 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 63.9 on the road.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Eagles have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 60.7 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 61.5 they've racked up over the course of this season.
