Saturday's contest at Harrison HPER Complex has the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-11) taking on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-20) at 5:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 69-60 victory for Alabama A&M.

In their last time out, the Delta Devilettes lost 74-51 to Alcorn State on Monday.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama A&M 69, Mississippi Valley State 60

Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis

The Delta Devilettes' signature victory this season came against the New Orleans Privateers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 330) in our computer rankings. The Delta Devilettes brought home the 67-63 win on the road on December 14.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Mississippi Valley State is 2-14 (.125%) -- the second-most defeats.

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights