Saturday's contest features the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (9-12) and the Alcorn State Lady Braves (9-13) matching up at Moore Gymnasium (on February 11) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-59 victory for Bethune-Cookman.

The Lady Braves' last game on Monday ended in a 74-51 win against Mississippi Valley State.

Alcorn State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Alcorn State vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 68, Alcorn State 59

Alcorn State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Braves defeated the Texas Southern Lady Tigers in a 76-67 win on January 14. It was their signature win of the season.

Alcorn State has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (four).

Alcorn State 2022-23 Best Wins

58-52 on the road over Grambling (No. 279) on January 30

45-41 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 318) on December 6

65-56 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on November 22

58-49 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on January 23

74-51 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on February 6

Alcorn State Performance Insights