Monday's game features the Alcorn State Braves (11-11, 8-2 SWAC) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-21, 2-8 SWAC) clashing at Davey Whitney Complex in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-62 victory for heavily favored Alcorn State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 6.

Based on our computer prediction, Mississippi Valley State is projected to cover the point spread (12.5) against Alcorn State. The two teams are expected to come in below the 137.5 over/under.

Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 6, 2023

Monday, February 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Where: Lorman, Mississippi

Lorman, Mississippi Venue: Davey Whitney Complex

Davey Whitney Complex Line: Alcorn State -12.5

Alcorn State -12.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alcorn State -800, Mississippi Valley State +550

Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alcorn State 74, Mississippi Valley State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State

Pick ATS: Mississippi Valley State (+12.5)



Mississippi Valley State (+12.5) Pick OU: Under (137.5)



Alcorn State is 11-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Mississippi Valley State's 12-8-0 ATS record. A total of 10 out of the Braves' games this season have gone over the point total, and nine of the Delta Devils' games have gone over. The teams put up 125.2 points per game combined, 12.3 less than this matchup's total. Alcorn State is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games, while Mississippi Valley State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Alcorn State Performance Insights

The Braves average 66.3 points per game (318th in college basketball) while giving up 71.9 per outing (248th in college basketball). They have a -124 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

Alcorn State pulls down 31.3 rebounds per game (217th in college basketball) compared to the 31.3 of its opponents.

Alcorn State knocks down 5.1 three-pointers per game (347th in college basketball), two fewer than its opponents (7.1).

The Braves' 84.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 345th in college basketball, and the 91.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 212th in college basketball.

Alcorn State wins the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 12.2 (199th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.4.

