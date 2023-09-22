Thoughts on National Recovery Month

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services, visit https://www.pinegrovetreatment.com/.

Written by, David Sellers, M.Div., Spirituality Coordinator, Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services

Believe it or not, I’m one of those people who loves to see if the month, week, or day has something assigned to it. It doesn’t matter if it is a cultural day, religious, national or international holiday, or just simply silly and fun. For example, June 9th was National Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie Day. Upon announcing this to my children, two of them started arguing if rhubarb was a vegetable or a fruit and the third simply stated, “There’s no such thing as rhubarb.” I’ll admit it isn’t something we often see in South Mississippi, and it was difficult to track down one to eat later that night. Luckily, I know some Mennonites in Columbia who owed me a favor.

My curiosity with checking out these occurrences came at an early age mainly to get outside my bubble. You know, the bubble where each day can turn into the next, and before you know it, a week, a month, or heaven forbid, a year has flown by. This September marks National Recovery Month. The month is a national observance to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with a mental health and/or substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life (www.naadac.org). For me, it is a reminder to celebrate the gift of recovery. It actually kicks off on August 31st as International Overdose Awareness Day. This day is to remember people who have died from an overdose and to acknowledge the grief of families and friends.

One might think in this day and age where at least every family in the U.S. knows at least one person affected by addiction and/or are in recovery, we wouldn’t need a recovery month. Sadly, this is not the case. In fact, recently I overheard someone say their loved one is an addict because they are weak-willed. Later that same day, I overheard a family member ask if they were “fixed,” upon returning from treatment. In Mississippi in 2022, we had 358 overdose deaths and 2,555 Naloxone administrations, (Mississippi Prescription Monitoring Program).

With this in mind, here are a few ways to use Recovery Month to counteract the misinformation and take us out of our bubbles:

If you are not in recovery, attend an open meeting – AA, NA, Al-Anon, etc. If you are in recovery, highlight on social media, (if you feel comfortable) your favorite meeting of the week and/or invite a friend. Share on social media people in recovery sharing their stories. Share on social media your favorite recovery talk or educational resource, (one of mine is the National Association for Christian Recovery ( www.nacr.org ). Share on social media treatment providers. Host an event at your church or neighborhood association informing people about recovery. Intentionally bring up the subject of recovery to friends and family around a meal or coffee. If you tailgate for sports, prepare signs for your spot to make it a sober tailgating experience. Plan a neighborhood fundraiser and/or recovery walk to raise money for a local treatment center for people who may run out of money or insurance and need to stay longer. If you feel you might have a problem, WITH ANYTHING, get help! Pray.

The single most important message you can communicate this Recovery Month is – recovery is possible, and you don’t have to do it alone.

God bless and may this National Recovery Month awaken us to an ever-expanding bubble of gratitude for all the ways we do recovery.

PS - September 29th is coffee day, so if you haven’t done anything yet for recovery month go buy a carafe of coffee and drop it off for a local 12-Step group.

