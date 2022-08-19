Taming Your Temper

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services visit https://www.pinegrovetreatment.com/

Anger is useful in situations where we need more energy to protect and assert ourselves. However, the intensity of anger often leads to regretful behavior. “Control emotion or it will control you.” This statement makes sense, but we can only control the emotions that we’re aware of. Most see anger outbursts as something from, “Out of the blue”, but the fact is that there’s a process in which feelings build up to that point first. The earlier we notice it, the easier it is to prevent the “SNAP!” Tailor the following plan to your needs.

Identify your, “Hot buttons.” What areas of life does anger tend to overwhelm you, (Marriage, kids, work)? List the situations and behaviors of others that most commonly trigger you, (“When my in-laws visit”, “When my spouse ignores me”, etc.) Keep these in mind so you can be prepared to notice rising anger. Pay attention to your body. There are specific physical sensations, (Tension or pressure in your head, neck, shoulders, jaw, knot in your stomach, irregular breathing, etc.) There are also automatic behaviors, (Clinching your teeth or fists, hand gestures, tightened lips, etc.) These are connected to every intense emotion. Pay attention to them so you’ll know when to do steps 3 and 4. Breathe! Deep and slow, (With your abdomen rising and falling, your chest and shoulders still). Your midbrain, which controls your adrenaline, “Fight-or-flight” response, is heavily influenced by this. Shallow breathing, or not breathing at all during stress is common, and that just continues alarming the body to stay, “Jacked-up” for physical action. This is great if a warthog is charging you, and not so helpful in your relationships, such as when you’re trying to assert yourself respectfully with loved ones or authority figures. Regulated breathing signals the brain to, “End the fire drill.” Concentrate on the inhale and exhale, or count your breaths by spelling out the numbers, (“O-n-e… t-w-o, and so forth.”) Remember, “Slower breathing equals slower body”. Use self-talk to change your perspective. Our emotions don’t come from situations, but from how we interpret them. Say your kid always insists that you, “Justify” your parenting decisions. Your interpretation, “He’s being disrespectful!” Maybe so, but if that’s all you make of it, you’ll soon need your blood pressure meds increased. Suggestion: focus on what else is true, like: “This is normal for teens. He may need to change his tone, but it’s OK that he wants to know the rationale behind the rules…after all, I do want him to think critically and independently,” … you get the picture. Some simpler, more general suggestions are: “What’s going to happen next if I do /say (so-and-so)?” - “I will not allow his behavior to dictate my behavior.” - “In ___ minutes/hours/days, this won’t really matter.” To be most effective, however, you must discover what self-talk works for you and your particular triggers. This stuff works, but don’t wait until a button is pushed before you begin practicing them. Like any previous negative thinking and behavior that has become automatic, the brain needs repetition to make these new behaviors and attitudes automatic also.

About Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services:

Located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services is one of the nation’s most comprehensive treatment campuses. Pine Grove’s world-renowned programs treat gender-specific substance abuse including specialized tracks for co-occurring eating disorders and trauma. Additionally, Pine Grove offers an Intensive Outpatient substance abuse healing program for adults and a separate treatment track specifically for those who are age 55 plus. Other Pine Grove specialty programs include a dedicated professional’s treatment curriculum and a comprehensive evaluation center. Pine Grove also features a program for patients with sexual addiction. Inpatient Services including an Adult Psychiatric Unit, along with a Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Unit, and Outpatient Services are other components. Pine Grove is a division of Forrest Health, a partnership of healthcare organizations across South Mississippi, and the behavioral healthcare extension of Forrest General Hospital, a 547-bed, level II Regional Trauma Center. Established in 1984, Pine Grove has provided nationally and internationally recognized health care for 38 years. For more information, please visit www.pinegrovetreatment.com and call 1-888-574-HOPE (4673).

(Picasa)

By: Ted Crawford, LMFT, Clinical Therapist

Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services, 1-888-574-HOPE (4673)