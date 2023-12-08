Taming the Christmas Crazy

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services, visit https://www.pinegrovetreatment.com.

Well, it’s that time of the year folks. The money won’t spend itself, you know. Time to jingle-bell around jacking up your debt! Time to obsess over finding gifts that impress, stir up gratitude and make people like you! Also, time to procrastinate shopping for said gifts until it becomes a frantic chore. This could be the year that you, after a long day of Christmas errands, will spontaneously combust when the teenager at the service desk, who’s in absolutely no hurry, gives you the eye roll. Or maybe you’ll flame up while enjoying the efficiently smooth flow of Hardy Street, Highway 98 shopping traffic in Hattiesburg! Okay, a little Grinchy… my point is that no one wants any part of the above this year. Most would like a Christmas in which they not only save a few bucks, but enjoy a more meaningful season also.

First, about your money; do the following and keep more of it:

1) Figure out what Christmas costs, (in addition to the shopping, you have bigger utility bills, food and entertainment expenses, etc.,) and plan ahead. Also, decide who’s been naughty or nice and set a reasonable limit on what you’ll spend on each person. Though difficult, make every effort to stay in budget! This really works best if it’s not a one-person project by the way. So unless you’re single, do yourself and your relationship a favor and haggle this out with your spouse or partner, (it may be a pain, but it’s cheaper to invest this energy up front, if you know what I mean).

2) Keep a running total of what you’ve spent. Awareness of this total can “sober” you into better decisions. Avoid buying on impulse, and don’t buy non-Christmas stuff that can wait until January.

3) Shop online first. At home in your underwear, click, click, click… done! Can’t find what you need online? Before you venture out, call stores to check the item’s availability and cost. Depending on the size and busyness of the store, this could go either way on the stress meter, but retail clerks often think a ringing phone is some kind of emergency compared to the person in front of them who put clothes on and drove to the store. And of course phone calls can be made in your underwear too. Finding who has what you want at a decent price first saves money, gas, and time.

4) Choose gifts for kids and teens based on the value of how much they’ll actually be used. Play the movie forward in your head. Examples: That cute little Kung Fu Panda chair? C’mon, you know lil’ Boo-Boo can’t sit down for more than three seconds… move on! Closet Organizer for your 15-year-old son? Think about it. Bedazzled pajama jeans? Really? Snap the rubber band on your wrist and back away slowly.

Now, about increasing the meaning of the holidays, (and saving money):

1) Home-make your gifts (food and candy, knitting, woodworking, etc.,), i.e. make your internal gifts, into a gift and give them a piece of you.

2) Give coupons for services like foot rubs, yard work, cleaning, making a favorite meal, etc. (Once, my wife gave me a coupon allowing me to win an argument… how sweet!) These are gifts of “experience”.

3) Give of yourself. Fulfillment is about letting go of our natural desire to receive things, so adopt a needy child or family and be Santa, or volunteer at a service organization.

4) Make it real. Decide what’s fulfilling to you compared to society’s expectations and spend time with loved ones being true to it. ‘Dollars spent,’ isn’t the measure of a person’s love.

Here’s to having the Christmas you need!

