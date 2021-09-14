September is National Recovery Month

Sponsored - by: Eileene McRae and Erin Konves, Business Development & Alumni Coordinators

National Recovery Month was established in 1989 by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA). The purpose of National Recovery Month is to educate the public about mental health services as well as substance abuse treatments. This education is primarily offered through seminars, public service announcements, community awareness walks, documentaries and personal testimonies. This information will include access to treatment providers, phone numbers and tools for recovery and mental health needs. Recovery outcomes improve as new resources, data, and treatments become available.

Not only does National Recovery Month strive to educate the public, but it also recognizes and celebrates those who succeed in recovery. Communities as a whole, play a part in recovery and awareness. Also, specific professionals are very instrumental in assisting people who need help by educating and answering questions, some of these professionals may be first responders, ministers, and employers. The official color for National Recovery Month is purple. Other colors can be included with purple, such as turquoise, which represents Addiction Recovery Awareness. Each year a theme is chosen and is celebrated. “Recovery Is For Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community” is the theme for 2021. More information about National Recovery Month and its activities may be found on www.samhsa.gov/recovery-month.

Many recovering people in our area utilize social media during this month to briefly identify themselves as being in long term recovery. This is done to offer support and relief to those still suffering with addiction and mental illness, and to also help break the stigma about addiction and mental health. This is done to demonstrate that RECOVERY WORKS. We hope this information has helped you better understand National Recovery Month. At Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services in Hattiesburg, MS, we appreciate the attention being called to addiction and to mental health recovery. We have in our programs at Pine Grove, Peer Support Specialists, and these are employees who work with our patients by sharing their own recovery experience, strength and hope. Our patients really appreciate hearing part of the recovery solution from these staff members. With your newly acquired information about recovery and mental health awareness, what do you think you might choose to do to educate and demonstrate your support for these community health concerns?

Located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services is one of the nation’s most comprehensive treatment campuses. Pine Grove’s world renowned programs treat gender specific substance abuse including specialized tracks for co-occurring eating disorders and trauma. Additionally, Pine Grove offers an Intensive Outpatient substance abuse healing program for adults and a separate treatment program specifically for those who are age 55 plus. Other Pine Grove specialty programs include a dedicated professional’s treatment curriculum and a comprehensive evaluation center. Pine Grove also features a program for patients with sexual addiction. Inpatient Services including an Adult Psychiatric Unit, along with a Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Unit, and Outpatient Services are other components. Pine Grove is a division of Forrest Health, a partnership of healthcare organizations across South Mississippi, and the behavioral healthcare extension of Forrest General Hospital, a 547 bed, level II Regional Trauma Center. Established in 1984, Pine Grove has provided nationally and internationally recognized health care for 37 years. For more information, please visit www.pinegrovetreatment.com and call 1-888-574-HOPE (4673).