Renewing Your Resiliency

Angela Gray

Sponsored - Lately, it seems like life has been in the fast lane. With so much going on in the world today, it is easy to have feelings of being overwhelmed. So, how can we combat these feelings? Building resiliency can be one of the best ways to protect ourselves. Three important factors empower resiliency: connection, wellness, and healthy thinking. These vital components help us to withstand and grow from difficult experiences. It is truly amazing how human beings adapt to life changing events, traumas, and life stressors. Developing resiliency can be a personal journey, it is fundamentally built on human connection, overall wellness, and positive thinking.

“Resilience is the process of adapting well in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats and significant sources of stress - such as family and relationship problems, serious health problems or workplace and financial stressors” (The Road to Resilience -American Psychological Association, n.d.) Essentially it is how humans bounce back from stressful conditions. So what is the secret formula to resiliency? Resiliency is built through gratitude and compassion. Practicing gratitude and compassion towards ourselves and others will allow you increase your ability to handle life’s most stressful moments. Whether resiliency is innate, learned, or adapted, it is like building a muscle; it takes time and intentionality.

Connection

With the practice of gratitude and compassion, we can work to build connection by prioritizing trustworthy relationships with individuals who validate our feelings. One-on-one relationships or even joining a group can help us navigate away from isolation and into healthy socialization.

Wellness

Fostering wellness in your life by taking care of your body and mind through exercise, good sleep, hydration, healthy nutrition, reducing stress, and releasing emotional tension can work wonders for building residency. A regular practice of mindfulness through a spiritual practice of your choice, yoga, meditation, or even mindful journaling can restore compassion and gratitude. Assessing your exposure to negative outlets can be insightful. Developing an awareness to how much we expose ourselves to negative media outlets or even unhealthy relationships. We want to limit our exposer time to negative situations that have the potential to alter our positive attitude.

Healthy Thinking

Monitoring our thoughts on a regular basis can be so insightful. It helps us to identify irrational thoughts and ways we can better interpret and respond to these thoughts. Accepting change is difficult, and learning to accept situations we cannot change can free our mind and help us see situations that are changeable. Also, leaning from past situations can help us see how we have responded previously and what might be the best approach moving forward.

With resiliency, we have the ability to navigate stressful circumstances with flexibility and balance. Increasing our compassion and gratitude will allow us to trust in our own abilities. So, the next time you find yourself feeling overwhelmed, take a moment and practice some gratitude and compassion towards yourself and others.

‌About Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services:

Pine Grove is a division of Forrest Health, a partnership of healthcare organizations across South Mississippi, and the behavioral healthcare extension of Forrest General Hospital. Established in 1984, Pine Grove has provided nationally and internationally recognized health care for 38 years.

About Angela Gray Salyers, MA, MS, LPC - Business Development Coordinator, Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services

Angela Gray Salyers is a Licensed Professional Counselor in Mississippi and Alabama and she earned an International Certification & Reciprocity Consortium as an Advanced Alcohol and Drug Counselor. She works as a Business Development Coordinator with Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services, located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where she conducts clinical assessments for all of the organization’s service lines. Additionally, Ms. Salyers educates professionals from throughout the country about Pine Grove’s nationally recognized and respected treatment programs. Prior to working in Business Development, she worked with Pine Grove as an Outreach Coordinator within Alabama and the Mississippi Gulf Coast regions from 2017-2019. Ms. Salyers earned her undergraduate degree in Dance Education and Paralegal Studies from The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS. She earned her Master’s degree in General Psychology from Pace University, New York, NY, and a Master’s degree in Counseling Psychology from The University of West Alabama in Livingston, AL. Ms. Gray is a Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT-500) with Yoga Alliance and currently teaches in Fairhope, AL. She has professional experience working with the HIV/AIDS population in a Ryan White Clinic, where she provided psychosocial evaluations, counseling, and case management services. Ms. Salyers also worked as a Residential Coordinator, caring for patients with chemical dependency at a residential addiction treatment center in Spanish Fort, AL. She is a member of the Alabama Counseling Association, Alabama Alcohol and Drug Association, Faces and Voices of Recovery, and serves on the Steering Committee for The Gulf Coast Conference.