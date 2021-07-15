Pine Grove is Now Accepting Mississippi Medicaid for Intensive Outpatient Treatment

For more information, please call 1-888-574-HOPE (4673), and visit www.pinegrovetreatment.com

Sponsored - Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services is now accepting Mississippi Medicaid for its evening Intensive Outpatient Treatment Program (IOP) for alcohol and drug addiction treatment.

Pine Grove’s IOP is a 10-week long program that offers a lower level-of-care for the primary treatment of substance abuse disorders in men and women. Participation in the IOP program is based on an individual’s need for a less restrictive environment where medical assisted detox and residential treatment are not indicated. IOP enables individuals seeking recovery to participate in a part-time, intensive schedule designed to accommodate work and family life. The group therapy sessions meet for three hours, three times per week. In short, you can begin the healing work of recovery, rebuild your personal life, and learn valuable skills for lasting sobriety right here in the Pine belt.

This program includes group sessions, weekly individual therapy sessions, and medication management. Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) evening groups are offered from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Patients do need to attend the program on location, in-person. The evening IOP sessions are held on Pine Grove’s main Hattiesburg campus, located at 2255 Broadway Drive, Hattiesburg, MS. 39402 . Telehealth is not included regarding the MS Medicaid acceptance.

Daytime IOP is not currently eligible for Medicaid, and remains an excellent option for patients with commercial insurance. Sessions are offered during the day from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Patients interested in either one of Pine Grove’s Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) groups may call the National Service Center for an initial assessment at 1-888-574-HOPE (4673).

William “Bill” Taylor is a clinical therapist with the evening Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) at Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Organizational Psychology from American InterContinental University and a Master’s degree in Counseling Psychology from Grand Canyon University. Taylor joined Pine Grove’s Intensive Outpatient Program in December of 2019 and applies cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), and trauma therapy (TF-CBT) methods to help patients avoid relapse. Taylor said the evening Intensive Outpatient Program, “Provides the patient the opportunity to work through early recovery issues with the direct support of their therapist and peers as well as provides accountability that doing a program on your own does not. It allows the patient to manage the challenges of recovery while working or going to school. It exponentially increases the chances of sustained recovery through accountability, therapeutic support, and peer contact. For a short investment of time, the patient receives targeted skills that directly support managing early recovery and life’s challenges.”

Dr. Charles “Chaz” Richardson is a graduate of Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg, VA and completed his psychiatry residency at The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Dr. Richardson completed his fellowship in Addiction Psychiatry at Emory University in Atlanta, GA and is a member of the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry, American Psychiatric Association, and Mississippi State Medical Association. Dr. Richardson joined the Pine Grove staff in 2018 and currently evaluates and treats adult patients for Pine Grove’s inpatient, intensive outpatient, and specialty addiction treatment programs.

About Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services:

Located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services is one of the nation’s most comprehensive treatment campuses. Pine Grove’s world renowned programs treat gender specific substance abuse including specialized tracks for co-occurring eating disorders and trauma. Additionally, Pine Grove offers an Intensive Outpatient substance abuse healing program for adults and a separate treatment program specifically for those who are age 55 plus. Other Pine Grove specialty programs include a dedicated professional’s treatment curriculum and a comprehensive evaluation center. Pine Grove also features a program for patients with sexual addiction. Inpatient Services including an Adult Psychiatric Unit, along with a Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Unit, and Outpatient Services are other components. Pine Grove is a division of Forrest Health, a partnership of healthcare organizations across South Mississippi, and the behavioral healthcare extension of Forrest General Hospital, a 547 bed, level II Regional Trauma Center. Established in 1984, Pine Grove has provided nationally and internationally recognized health care for 37 years. For more information, please visit www.pinegrovetreatment.com and call 1-888-574-HOPE (4673).