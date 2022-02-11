Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services, visit https://www.pinegrovetreatment.com/.

The Month of Red, Pink and Love

by Heather R. Necaise, MS, LPC-S Program Director of Admissions, Assessments and Outreach Centers Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services

In a month that is so heavily focused on love and the displaying of love with an abundance of flowers, candy, and gifts, it is something that should be the focus or expression of every month and every day of every month. Love is not necessarily something that “Just happens” to us. It is something we can invite, something we can run from, something we can develop and something we can destroy. Essentially, love is an action and also a choice we make every day. Think outside of romantic love. This also applies to our family, friends, the cashier at the grocery store, fellow employee, stranger in need and all others we encounter day in and day out. If you focus on love, you can begin to focus on what you are putting into each of those relationships or lack thereof. If we all make an effort to ask ourselves what we are putting in, then we may be able to more readily see our shortcomings. If you love something, do something that is congruent with that feeling. When you love others, you also love yourself. Make love an action. Remember, the grass is greener where you water it.

