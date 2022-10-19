Meditation and Kindness

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services, visit https://www.pinegrovetreatment.com/

It’s a common misperception that the point of meditation is solely to induce calmness. It can help do that. When we meditate we tend to feel a certain calmness and relief because the chatterbox in our minds quiets down. One of the foundations of meditation is calm abiding, quieting it all down, so we can start to see the current of our thoughts and emotions. We start to see that our experiences aren’t solid or fixed. They come and go, the intensity shifts, maybe we start to notice that our thoughts change based on our moods or changes in our environment. We get hints that it is our attachment to outcomes that bother us.

Another foundation in meditation is an aspiration of wanting happiness for ourselves and others. We gradually move toward the view that everyone wants happiness, that everyone has their own set of troubles. We are all in the same boat in that way. With the understanding that all persons want happiness, the task becomes, how to get there? We are all pretty clear that we want good things for ourselves and our friends and family, maybe a little less determined about wanting good things for folks we don’t really know, and for our enemies, we have a certain satisfaction in their misfortunes. We start to see that our attachment to wanting things to go our way and our aversion to things that don’t go our way creates a deepening sense of agitation and anger.

No one wakes up in the morning thinking, “I hope I’m unhappy today.” But the paradox becomes, we can’t really be happy if we are trying so hard to protect our own. It starts to get competitive. That competitiveness has a certain aggression in it that ruins our well-being. The task is to start to see with some certainty, other like me/me like other. If I want to be happy, I have to want it for others also. Sometimes maybe we need to take countermeasures when someone is trying to harm us. The tricky part is that anger has a certain self-reinforcing momentum that is hard to let go of. So, the task is also to see how our attachment to certain outcomes, and aversion when it doesn’t go our way, keep us hooked. How can I open to allow my fortune to be everyone’s fortune and my misfortune to open me to compassion for another?

The point of meditation is to be able to develop enough calmness and clarity to see the other person’s condition, and our own, the events that all came together to create the whole thing. It’s helpful to see where we are stuck in our own attachment or aversion to a particular outcome and be open with honesty and compassion for ourselves and others.

About Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services:

