Expressing Feelings Appropriately

Ted Crawford, LMFT, Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services (Picasa)

By: Ted Crawford, LMFT, Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services 1-888-574-HOPE (4673)

What would 2022 be like for you if you could actually tell people how you feel? I’m not talking about popping off at them. I’m talking about actually getting your thoughts and feelings across without having to regret the way you do it. Many of us simply use this classic cycle: stuff it… eat it… stuff it some more… don’t cause trouble – BOOM!

Then, after a cool down period, return to the fakey chit-chat like nothing happened, and start a new cycle. Then there are those who have mastered the art of suppressing feelings and rarely, if ever, lose it. BUT, ask them about their migraines, their gastrointestinal troubles, their addictions, their panic attacks, their feelings of emptiness when they get quiet and still, etc.

Let’s try something different. First, know that a feeling isn’t good or bad; it’s just a fact, like having to use the restroom. During potty-training, most parents did a pretty good job of teaching us how to add some parameters to our “elimination” routine. But most of us didn’t get the same instruction regarding the expression of our hurt, anger and other disturbing feelings. We were told instead, in various ways, that it’s unacceptable to have or express these feelings; that they’re just hurtful and may make people “unfollow” you one day (no wonder we often settle for phony intimacy).

Of course, there are times when keeping a lid on is a good thing, as well as situations where a sudden unleashing of your emotion is necessary, like when you or another is in immediate danger. But stuffing feelings altogether is akin to avoiding the restroom when you need it, just as spewing “unfiltered” emotion is about as appropriate as soiling yourself. The middle ground is in not letting feelings accumulate.

Express, but be aware of your powerful non-verbal language (face, tone and posture). As for your verbal, identify how another’s behavior makes you feel. Then with your own style, use this formula: “When you… I feel… Could you…” Say your brother-in- law is a real piece-of-work who talks about himself a lot. Finally, you spew at him in front of friends and family out on the patio one day, “Hey Jeffrey… shut up! I know you’re the center of the universe and all, but from now on, could you just write it down?”

Sure, releasing all that feels really good in the moment, but there will probably be repercussions for a much longer period afterward. Instead, take a couple of deep belly breaths, then say something like, “Jeff, when you talk on about yourself without showing interest in others, I feel irritated. I’d appreciate it if you could pay more attention to this.”

Realness can be risky. Paired with respect, however, it becomes highly valued authenticity. As a bonus for those who bottle things up, it may also reduce the prescriptions needed for all your various ailments.

