The Empowering Science of Well-Being

Written by: Sergio Gutierrez, LCSW, BCBA Clinical Therapist, Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services

Richard Davidson is a professor of psychology and psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He is also the founder and chair of the Center for Healthy Minds. He and many other scientists have done a lot of research to find what the neurological underpinnings of well-being are. He and others have made the assertion that well- being is a skill, and that if one practices well-being, one gets better at it. There are four neurological circuits, that have been scientifically validated, that provide the substrate for enduring change and well-being. These neurological circuits have elasticity, meaning that, with practice, they strengthen.

1. One of these skills for well-being is resilience, the ability to recover from setbacks. People who tend toward depression and anxiety have low connectivity in those parts of the brain responsible for resilience. Having the ability to observe how our minds move from one thought to the next in a net of reactivity after we experience a setback and to be able to pull our mind away in a different direction is the key to resilience. Rumination, the tendency to think continuously about negative thoughts saps joy and increases depression and anxiety. Mindfulness practice is one way to modulate those circuits.

There are many different types of mindfulness practices available if you are interested to learn more. One practice involves visualizing someone who might be suffering, imagining taking on their suffering, and transforming that suffering to extend compassion toward that person. In fact just about 30 minutes of compassion training for about seven days showed an impact. The effects on those circuits predicted future pro-social behavior. Cognitive re-appraisal therapy, learning to reframe adverse events so as to see them as not so enduring or drastic also helps.

2. Another constituent, outlook, is the ability to see the positive in things around us and in others. The neurological circuitry involved in outlook is easily affected by training. An easy training for improving outlook is to write down, three times a day for a week, something positive about ourselves and something positive about someone we regularly interact with. We can also arrange to say thank you or provide a compliment and record those events in the same fashion to give our brain time to linger in those positive memories. Most people will start to notice an uptick in their outlook by the end of the week.

3. Another constituent, maybe less obvious, is attention. A study on attention and well-being demonstrated that when participants in the study’s minds wandered - they tended to be less happy. It found that forty seven percent of the time as human beings, most of us don’t have our minds on what we are doing. The ability to be fully engaged in a task, including listening deeply to loved ones, adds richness to our lives. There are various forms of mindfulness practices that develop attentional skills.

4. Finally, generosity, as the fourth constituent, is a well-researched behavior that fosters well-being. That doesn’t come as any surprise. People who have a strong sense of altruism and concern for the well-being of others are happier. The research indicates that when people engage in acts of altruism and generosity, several circuitries in the brain are activated and those activations were more enduring than was achieved by other kinds of positive incentives.

The takeaway in the research by is that well-being is a practiced skill. We are responsible for our minds and we can use our minds to shape our brains to affect our happiness.

For further information on this topic, please see The Emotional Life of Your Brain . Richard Davidson, PhD with Sharon Begley

Sergio Gutierrez, LCSW, BCBA Clinical Therapist, Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services

Sergio Gutierrez earned his Master's degree in Social Work from Southern University in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and has over 25 years of professional experience in a variety of clinical settings.

