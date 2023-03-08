Double your tax return

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hattiesburg Cars and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hattiesburg Cars, visit https://www.hattiesburgcars.com/

It’s that season! No not Spring time, but Tax Season. Tax season is one of the best times to buy a car for many reasons. However, it’s important to do your research when purchasing a car. Don’t worry, Hattiesburg Cars has you covered on what you should do when looking for your new automobile.

Set your budget

Before you buy anything, it’s best to have a budget, especially when it comes to a car. Your budget will help you decide what car is the most affordable for you and what brand you should focus on. A good rule of thumb is to spend no more than 25 percent of your monthly household income.

Find Financing Options

Is a used car loan perfect for you? When looking for financing options, it’s recommended to start at dealerships or banks. While doing that, you should compare them to determine the best rates.

Make sure your credit score is high

Having a high credit score can expedite the buying process. According to Investopedia, lenders look for borrowers in the prime range or better, so you will need a score of 661 or higher to qualify for most conventional car loans.

Practice Negotiating

Now that you’ve done your homework and you’ve shopped around, it’s time for the best step, negotiating. Buyers should be prepared for some back-and-forth before the car dealer.

Get a Used Vehicle History Report

When you’ve found the perfect car, it’s very important to get a history report. It’s the #1 rule of thumb when you’re purchasing a used car. With the history report, you’ll learn how many owners the car has had, wrecks, and additional information.

LIMITED TIME ONLY: Hattiesburg Cars is offering a special to “double tax returns up to $2500 and NO payments for 45 days! You don’t want to miss this.

For more information, please visit https://www.hattiesburgcars.com/ and call 601) 921-2583

