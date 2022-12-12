Tis The Reason for The Season: A Christmas Reflection

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services, visit https://www.pinegrovetreatment.com/

Reflect for a moment and imagine that someone could see every aspect of your life; your words spoken behind closed doors, read every text message you’ve ever sent, hear every phone call you’ve ever made or observe your behaviors when you thought no one was watching. Really imagine.

I can bet the majority of people, if not all, would have several things that immediately come to mind. It may be an unfavorable period of time in your life, a moment of bad judgment, a mistake or a choice. You may be a different person today than you were then, but nonetheless, all these things make up our life. These things may or may not define us, but regardless they are a part of who we are. But more importantly, we have the ability to change, should we so choose.

As we inch closer towards this 25th day in December, we continue to be inundated with various concepts geared towards being on our best behavior, with the focus of this behavior being mostly placed on children. The concept of being, “Naughty or nice”, “Getting a stocking full of goodies or coal,” “Santa seeing you even when you’re sleeping” and now, as if Santa watching wasn’t enough, you have the Elf on a Shelf that is watching everything you do. But what about our behavior as adults?

I’ve heard it said time and time again that character is what you do when no one is watching. If you imagine, as children do during the holidays, that someone is watching (i.e. - Santa) would you do things differently? If the answer is yes, then maybe it’s time to re-evaluate the things you are doing and make those necessary adjustments to redefine behaviors. When we reflect, do we see a stocking full of goodies or that of coal?

This holiday season, let the joy of Christmas extend beyond the red, white and green everything. Let us be mindful of ourselves and let our behaviors reflect the person we desire to be and not just a season of striving to be on the, “Nice list.” Additionally, our behaviors don’t exist in a vacuum. It is important to be aware of how our behaviors can impact and influence those around us. We each have outstanding capabilities to either inspire or hinder others. It is indeed the power of only one that can create immense change; change that can affect one person’s life, an entire family, a corporation, or a country.

For many people, the holidays can be a difficult time. We are currently saturated with, “Tis the Season” everything. Christmas parades, Santa pictures being taken in every mall, ugly Christmas sweater parties and dancing snow projectors displayed on houses everywhere. But what we may not see is the display of the wife who lost her husband this year, the family that is going through a divorce, the child with a broken heart or the 82 year old Vietnam vet who was told about his terminal cancer diagnosis. What about the lonely man in the nursing home with no family or the alcoholic who burned all of his bridges and is now living on the streets? Or the person who is suffering from debilitating depression and is struggling to want to live another day? Any one of these people could be us or someone we love as we all have our own cross to bear.

Give yourself the gift of mental health this season by practicing self-care and healthy behaviors, striving to live better while being mindful of others and their journey, in addition to your own. Let this reflection serve as a reminder to live with more intent and nurture your relationship with both yourself and others. Ask yourself: Is what I’m doing today fostering who I want to be tomorrow?

About Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services:

Located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services is one of the nation’s most comprehensive treatment campuses. Pine Grove’s world-renowned programs treat gender-specific substance abuse including specialized tracks for co-occurring eating disorders and trauma. Additionally, Pine Grove offers an Intensive Outpatient substance abuse healing program for adults and a separate treatment track specifically for those who are age 55 plus. Other Pine Grove specialty programs include a dedicated professional’s treatment curriculum and a comprehensive evaluation center. Pine Grove also features a program for patients with sexual addiction. Inpatient Services including an Adult Psychiatric Unit, along with a Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Unit, and Outpatient Services are other components. Pine Grove is a division of Forrest Health, a partnership of healthcare organizations across South Mississippi, and the behavioral healthcare extension of Forrest General Hospital, a 547-bed, level II Regional Trauma Center. Established in 1984, Pine Grove has provided nationally and internationally recognized health care for 38 years. For more information, please visit www.pinegrovetreatment.com and call 1-888-574-HOPE (4673).