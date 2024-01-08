Sponsored - Child abuse is a complex issue requiring intervention from a variety of professionals at the national, state, and local level. The topic of abuse and neglect involving children is difficult to share, yet this hidden epidemic crosses all socioeconomic statuses and ethnic groups in both urban and rural communities. National statistics according to the Department of Justice reveal “1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys are sexually abused before turning age eighteen”. Just as alarming, “93% of children know their offender”. These statistics reinforce the belief that at least one victim of child abuse is in every neighborhood, in every classroom, on every school bus, and within every congregation throughout Mississippi.

Child abuse cases engage multiple state and private systems daily. Crime victims, particularly child victims, require a high-quality, trauma-informed response from social workers, law enforcement, advocates, therapists, and medical professionals. The Journal of Public Child Welfare identifies “child abuse and neglect as adverse childhood experiences linked to various health conditions, mental health disorders, changes to neurological structures of the brain, and even premature death”. The impact of child abuse and neglect ranges across all areas of life and can result in significant negative outcomes for children throughout their lifespan and subsequent generations.

Children from all walks of life deserve the opportunity to grow up in a safe environment which leads Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi™ to advocate the vision of Transforming Mississippi, Defeating Child Abuse. As the state affiliate of the National Children’s Alliance, Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi™ offers support and oversight for the eleven local child advocacy centers responsible for serving child abuse victims throughout Mississippi. Local Child Advocacy Centers are the first step of healing for a child. Putting a child’s needs first and empowering them to transform from a victim to a survivor.

Successful intervention begins with reporting. A child abuse report is made every 10 seconds. School personnel identifies approximately 52% of all child abuse cases, more than any other profession. However, Mississippi statutes require each of us to report all abuse, even suspicions of child abuse and neglect. Intervening to protect children is simple, call 1.800.222.8000. Child abuse hotline operators are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

For additional questions or to get involved in the race to defeat child abuse in Mississippi, please contact Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi at www.childadvocacyms.org/.